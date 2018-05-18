Rays' Chris Archer: Bounces back against Angels

Archer (3-3) got the win against the Angels on Thursday, throwing 6.2 shutout innings, allowing just two hits, striking out five and walking four as the Rays cruised to a 7-1 victory.

After getting tagged for six earned runs despite going seven innings in his last start, Archer was able to bounce back with a strong outing and collect his third win of the season. It was his third quality start in his last four trips to the mound, but overall it's still been erratic start to the season for the right-hander, who sports an unsightly 5.01 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP through 59.1 innings. He also has a daunting matchup in his next start as he's scheduled to take the mound against a loaded Red Sox lineup next Wednesday.