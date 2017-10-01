Rays' Chris Archer: Closes out season with win over Orioles

Archer (10-12) earned the win over the Orioles on Saturday, allowing just two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Archer came into the game having dropped five consecutive decisions, so it was good to see him end the season with a win. There was a forearm scare near the end of the campaign, but it proved minor, and Archer ultimately surpassed 200 innings for a third straight season. While his heavy slider usage could catch up to him eventually, Archer has been extremely durable to this point in his career.