Rays' Chris Archer: Completes bullpen session Friday

Archer (abdomen) completed a 20-pitch bullpen session Friday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Archer was limited to fastballs and will throw another session Monday if he avoiding any setbacks from Friday's session. The 29-year-old will likely require a multi-game rehab assignment as well and a return during the first week of July remains up in the air.

