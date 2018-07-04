Rays' Chris Archer: Could rejoin rotation Monday

Archer (abdomen) tossed four innings during a rehab start with High-A Charlotte on Tuesday and may return to the Rays' rotation Monday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash said that Archer felt good following Tuesday's outing, during which he allowed just one baserunner on a walk and struck out seven over four scoreless frames. Looking ahead, tentatively plan on Archer taking the hill against Detroit on Monday, though he will be on some sort of pitch count. Look for confirmation of his status this weekend.