Rays' Chris Archer: Delivers quality start Friday

Archer (1-1) had to settle for a no-decision in Friday's extra-inning win over the Twins, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over 6.2 innings while striking out five.

It's his first quality start in five trips to the mound this season. Archer threw 62 of 92 pitches for strikes, and while his 6.59 ERA remains ugly, his 29:10 K:BB in 27.1 innings suggests it will come down soon enough. The right-hander's next start will come Wednesday on the road in Baltimore.