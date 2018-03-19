Rays' Chris Archer: Dominant in Sunday's turn

Archer (1-0) fired 5.1 scoreless innings in Sunday's 10-5 Grapefruit League win over the Tigers, allowing two hits and recording four strikeouts.

The Opening Day starter worked up to 74 pitches, 46 of which were strikes, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. Archer mentioned his overall efficiency and his changeups as two areas of focus during Sunday's outing, and he also emphasized he'd aim for 100 pitches on Friday against either an Orioles or Blue Jays split squad, citing his desire to avoid a scenario that unfolded in the 2017 opener against the Yankees. "Last year, the most I threw was like 5 2/3 [innings] and 88 pitches," Archer said. "And the first game of the season, I was in the seventh inning with the bases loaded with over 100 pitches. And I hadn't been there since the year prior. I wanted to avoid that. I'm giving myself extra rest as opposed to [having an outing where I throw less pitches]."