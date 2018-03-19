Rays' Chris Archer: Dominant in Sunday's turn
Archer (1-0) fired 5.1 scoreless innings in Sunday's 10-5 Grapefruit League win over the Tigers, allowing two hits and recording four strikeouts.
The Opening Day starter worked up to 74 pitches, 46 of which were strikes, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. Archer mentioned his overall efficiency and his changeups as two areas of focus during Sunday's outing, and he also emphasized he'd aim for 100 pitches on Friday against either an Orioles or Blue Jays split squad, citing his desire to avoid a scenario that unfolded in the 2017 opener against the Yankees. "Last year, the most I threw was like 5 2/3 [innings] and 88 pitches," Archer said. "And the first game of the season, I was in the seventh inning with the bases loaded with over 100 pitches. And I hadn't been there since the year prior. I wanted to avoid that. I'm giving myself extra rest as opposed to [having an outing where I throw less pitches]."
More News
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...