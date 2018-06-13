Rays' Chris Archer: Downplays recent rehab 'setback'
Archer (abdomen) downplayed the seriousness of the soreness he was feeling after his recent bullpen session, but he'll only engage in throwing from flat ground for the time being, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "I just came away from my bullpen [session] a little more sore the next day than I would have liked," said Archer, who has been on the disabled list since June 5. "So it just tells us I need to rest a little bit longer. ...Whenever I start to throw with no soreness, then it will start to progress."
Manager Kevin Cash had deemed Archer's recent issues a "setback" on Monday, although he walked that assessment back a bit when speaking to reporters Tuesday. However, both Archer and the Rays skipper acknowledge that the right-hander is feeling too sore to work off a mound for the moment, but not enough to prevent him from keeping his arm conditioned by doing some throwing from flat ground. Cash confirmed that Archer is slated for "a couple of days off" at minimum from any bullpens, after which his condition will likely be reevaluated.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart