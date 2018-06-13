Rays' Chris Archer: Downplays recent setback in rehab

Archer (abdomen) downplayed the seriousness of the soreness he was feeling after his recent bullpen session, but he'll only engage in throwing from flat ground for the time being, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "I just came away from my bullpen [session] a little more sore the next day than I would have liked," said Archer, who has been on the disabled list since June 5. "So it just tells us I need to rest a little bit longer. "...Whenever I start to throw with no soreness, then it will start to progress."

Manager Kevin Cash had deemed Archer's recent issues a "setback" on Monday, although he walked that assessment back a bit when speaking to reporters Tuesday. However, both Archer and the Rays skipper acknowledge that the right-hander is feeling too sore to throw off a mound for the moment, but not enough to prevent him from keeping his arm conditioned by doing some throwing from flat ground. Cash confirmed that Archer is slated for "a couple of days off" at minimum from any bullpens, after which his condition will likely be reevaluated.