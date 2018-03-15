Rays' Chris Archer: Draws Opening Day start
Archer will start the Rays' Opening Day tilt with the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Archer is the unquestioned ace of Tampa Bay's staff, so it comes as little surprise that he will take the ball for the season opener. The right-hander has struggled against the Red Sox recently, producing just a 4.48 ERA in 12 starts against them over the past three years. Boston also hit .262 off him in this span. At this point, it seems like Archer will face off against southpaw Chris Sale on Opening Day.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...