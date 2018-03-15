Rays' Chris Archer: Draws Opening Day start

Archer will start the Rays' Opening Day tilt with the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Archer is the unquestioned ace of Tampa Bay's staff, so it comes as little surprise that he will take the ball for the season opener. The right-hander has struggled against the Red Sox recently, producing just a 4.48 ERA in 12 starts against them over the past three years. Boston also hit .262 off him in this span. At this point, it seems like Archer will face off against southpaw Chris Sale on Opening Day.