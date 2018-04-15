Rays' Chris Archer: Drilled by Phillies on Saturday

Archer (1-1) took the loss against the Phillies on Saturday, surrendering seven runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings while striking out two.

Four of the hits off Archer went for extra bases, including two doubles by rookie Scott Kingery and a solo home run by J.P. Crawford. The right-hander has allowed at least four runs in each of his first four starts this season, saddling him with a 7.84 ERA despite a strong 24:9 K:BB in 20.2 innings. Archer will look to turn things around Friday at home against the Twins.