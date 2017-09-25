Rays' Chris Archer: Drops to 9-12
Archer (9-12) allowed six runs -- five earned -- on eight hits and a walk while striking out two batters through just 3.2 innings to take the loss against Baltimore on Sunday.
Archer has now lost five consecutive games with 21 runs allowed over just 16.2 innings. It's been a discouraging stretch to finish the season and a potentially crippling one to fantasy owners that counted on the righty. Archer will look to right the ship in a repeat matchup against Baltimore at Tropicana Field in his final start of 2017.
