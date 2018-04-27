Rays' Chris Archer: Earns win

Archer (2-1) allowed four earned runs on 11 hits while walking one and striking out seven across 5.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Orioles.

Despite earning his second win of the season, it was another rough outing for Archer as he continued his undesirable streak of allowing a home run in each of his starts. On the positive side, he did earn his seven strikeouts with a prolific 19 swinging strikes, illustrating that he still has plenty of deception in his stuff. Both his BABIP and strand rate indicate that things will improve over time, but his current stat-line remains unsightly.