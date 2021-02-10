Archer (shoulder) said Tuesday that he won't be throwing any two-seam fastballs this year, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Archer leaned heavily on the two-seamer early in his career, throwing it as often as 41.1 percent of the time in 2014. He then largely shelved it for the next three seasons before bringing it back and using it 9.4 percent of the time in 2018 and 2019 with mostly poor results. He seemingly needs a tweak to bounce back from his poor 2019 season, in which he struggled to a 5.19 ERA and 1.41 WHIP, and it's possible this is it, though his health remains an even bigger question than his performance after he missed all of 2020 due to thoracic outlet surgery.