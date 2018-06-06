Rays' Chris Archer: Expected to miss two starts

Archer (abdomen) is expected to resume a throwing program over the weekend but will likely miss two turns through the rotation, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "The main thing now is I need to rest...[It's] just wear and tear. I've been doing this for a long time without stopping," Archer said Tuesday, regarding his placement on the 10-day disabled list. "I think my body is just telling me maybe you need to slow down for 7-to-10 days and hopefully pick right back up where I left off.''

Archer exited his previous start Saturday with what was initially diagnosed as a groin injury before an MRI on Monday revealed he sustained a left abdominal strain. The Rays shifted him to the DL a day later and appear prepared to proceed without him for slightly longer than the 10-day minimum, assuming Archer incurs no setbacks once he begins throwing again. To cover for Archer's absence, Wilmer Font is slated to start Friday's game against the Mariners, but long reliever Matt Andriese will piggyback him in the outing and is expected to cover the bulk of the innings in that contest.