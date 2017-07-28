Rays' Chris Archer: Fans 10 in no-decision

Archer allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters through six innings during Thursday's loss to the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.

Archer has now allowed just six earned runs over 19 innings through his three starts following the All-Star break. He continues to pile up strikeouts in bunches and sports a solid 3.80 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 11.2 K/9 for the year. Archer's punchout upside also makes him a matchup-proof option in the majority of settings. He lines up for a difficult matchup against the Astros at Minute Maid Park in his next start.