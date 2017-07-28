Rays' Chris Archer: Fans 10 in no-decision
Archer allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters through six innings during Thursday's loss to the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.
Archer has now allowed just six earned runs over 19 innings through his three starts following the All-Star break. He continues to pile up strikeouts in bunches and sports a solid 3.80 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 11.2 K/9 for the year. Archer's punchout upside also makes him a matchup-proof option in the majority of settings. He lines up for a difficult matchup against the Astros at Minute Maid Park in his next start.
More News
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Fans 11 in Saturday loss•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Fans nine Angels in no-decision•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Turns in quality start versus Red Sox•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Selected as All-Star replacement•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Strikes out eight in win over Cubs•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Drops to 6-5 with loss•
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...