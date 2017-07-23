Rays' Chris Archer: Fans 11 in Saturday loss
Archer (7-6) allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out 11 across seven innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rangers.
Archer entered the sixth inning with a 3-1 lead, but his defense let him down, allowing the Rangers to take the lead and causing him to drop his sixth decision of the year. He's fanned at least eight batters in each of his June and July starts while posting a respectable 3.77 ERA on the year, making him a fairly reliable fantasy option. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Yankees.
