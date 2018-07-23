Rays' Chris Archer: Fans 13 in no-decision
Archer allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits while striking out 13 across six innings Sunday as he didn't factor into the decision against the Marlins.
Archer got off the hook for the loss due to a five-run ninth inning after he exited the game with a three-run deficit in the sixth. He collected a season-high 13 strikeouts in his 16th outing of the year and now sits with a 99:29 K:BB over 90 innings. Archer will look to improve his 4.30 ERA heading into next Friday's start against the Orioles.
More News
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Mixed outing in no-decision•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Struggles in return from injury•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Activated ahead of Monday's start•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Will return from DL on Monday•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Could rejoin rotation Monday•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Rehab start coming Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...