Rays' Chris Archer: Fans 13 in no-decision

Archer allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits while striking out 13 across six innings Sunday as he didn't factor into the decision against the Marlins.

Archer got off the hook for the loss due to a five-run ninth inning after he exited the game with a three-run deficit in the sixth. He collected a season-high 13 strikeouts in his 16th outing of the year and now sits with a 99:29 K:BB over 90 innings. Archer will look to improve his 4.30 ERA heading into next Friday's start against the Orioles.