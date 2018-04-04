Rays' Chris Archer: Fans eight in no-decision

Archer allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight batters during Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.

Archer also allowed four runs through six frames to the Red Sox in his season debut. The 29-year-old righty is one of the best and most reliable sources of strikeouts in the league, but his ratios and win totals haven't been a lot of help to fantasy owners over the past two seasons. With another start against Boston up next, there's potential for Archer's underwhelming start to 2018 to continue.

