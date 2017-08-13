Rays' Chris Archer: Fans eight in Saturday loss

Archer (8-7) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Indians.

Archer gave up single runs in the first, third and sixth innings, but the offense was unable to provide him any support, and as a result, he dropped his seventh decision of the season. He continues to be an excellent source of strikeouts, and he's consistently kept his ERA just below four over the past month and a half. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Blue Jays.