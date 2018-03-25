Rays' Chris Archer: Feels better Saturday
Archer (forearm) reported feeling better Saturday and planned to go through his normal routine for a day after an outing, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "Still a little sore," Archer said. "Obviously, cause I got hit by a baseball. Swelling's down. The pain is almost completely gone. Just a little tight."
A comebacker on the forearm Friday threw a scare into Archer and the Rays, but Saturday's report helps allay those fears to a large extent. Archer had already gone through one round of treatment by the time he spoke to reporters at the Charlotte Sports Complex on Saturday morning, and he planned on repeating the process again later in the day. The hard-throwing righty reiterated his confidence in being able to take the mound on Opening Day next Thursday without limitations, a prognosis that appears to be accurate if his current progress is any indication.
More News
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Should be ready for Opening Day•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Suffers contusion; removed as precaution•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Exits Friday's minor-league game•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Final spring start scheduled•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Dominant in Sunday's turn•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Draws Opening Day start•
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...