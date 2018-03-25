Rays' Chris Archer: Feels better Saturday

Archer (forearm) reported feeling better Saturday and planned to go through his normal routine for a day after an outing, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "Still a little sore," Archer said. "Obviously, cause I got hit by a baseball. Swelling's down. The pain is almost completely gone. Just a little tight."

A comebacker on the forearm Friday threw a scare into Archer and the Rays, but Saturday's report helps allay those fears to a large extent. Archer had already gone through one round of treatment by the time he spoke to reporters at the Charlotte Sports Complex on Saturday morning, and he planned on repeating the process again later in the day. The hard-throwing righty reiterated his confidence in being able to take the mound on Opening Day next Thursday without limitations, a prognosis that appears to be accurate if his current progress is any indication.