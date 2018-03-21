Rays' Chris Archer: Final spring start scheduled

Archer's final start of spring will be on a back field at the Charlotte Sports Complex on Friday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

Archer was brilliant Sunday against the Tigers, and as it turns out, that start will mark the final time he faces major-league hitters in spring training. The hard-throwing right-hander and Opening Day starter will throw to minor leaguers with Wilson Ramos behind the dish on Friday. Seven innings or 105 pitches -- whichever comes first -- will serve as the benchmark for Archer, who'd previously expressed a desire to at least hit the century mark in pitch count before taking the mound to start the regular season.