Archer, who entered Friday's Grapefruit League loss to the Red Sox in the fourth inning and fired a pair of clean frames with two strikeouts, is ready to be utilized as a bulk reliever after an opener whenever the situation might call for it this coming season, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Archer is still expected to be utilized as a conventional starter more often than not, but Berry notes some members of the rotation not named Tyler Glasnow may also be asked to log bulk-relief work on occasion. Archer last pitched out of the bullpen during the 2013 AL Division Series, but he emphasized Friday he's ready to help the team in whatever capacity necessary. "Not playing baseball for a long time, really, it humbled me," Archer said. "I've put my ego to the side and I'm more open-minded. It also helps that the guys that we'll be bringing in are really, really talented."