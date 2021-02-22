Archer has been a full participant in the Rays' workouts for pitchers and catchers thus far and reported to spring training with 6 to 7 pounds of additional muscle, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The right-handed reclamation project is seemingly in a very good place both physically and mentally as he begins his second tour of duty with the Rays after missing all of 2020 due to neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome. The surgery Archer underwent was a complete success, freeing him up to pack on some muscle onto his usually lithe frame this offseason and eclipse the 200-pound mark in bodyweight. Archer is throwing bullpen sessions without restrictions as he prepares to fill a spot in the back half of Tampa Bay's starting rotation.