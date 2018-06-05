Rays' Chris Archer: Lands on DL
Archer was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left abdominal strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Archer visited Dr. William Meyers on Monday, and after further evaluation, it was determined he'll require a stint on the disabled list. The move is retroactive to Sunday. It's unclear if he'll be forced to miss more than the minimum. Diego Castillo has been recalled from Triple-A Durham to replace Archer on the active roster.
More News
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Sees doctor Monday•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Status still murky for next start•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Leaves game with groin tightness•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Takes no-decision despite six shutout innings•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Bounces back against Angels•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start