Rays' Chris Archer: Lands on DL

Archer was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left abdominal strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Archer visited Dr. William Meyers on Monday, and after further evaluation, it was determined he'll require a stint on the disabled list. The move is retroactive to Sunday. It's unclear if he'll be forced to miss more than the minimum. Diego Castillo has been recalled from Triple-A Durham to replace Archer on the active roster.