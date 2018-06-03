Rays' Chris Archer: Leaves game with groin tightness

Archer was removed from Saturday's game against the Mariners after five innings with groin tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

In his five innings of work, Archer allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six en route to his fourth loss. Regarding the groin issue, manager Kevin Cash told the Times, "He'll probably get checked out here in the next day or two and see how it is. . . I'm not overly concerned just because of the way the ball was coming out of his hand, but it tightened up a bit." For now, consider Archer questionable for next week's turn at home against these same Mariners.