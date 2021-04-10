Archer (forearm) will likely require time on the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Archer was pulled from Saturday's start against the Yankees in the third inning and has been initially diagnosed with right lateral forearm tightness. Although manager Kevin Cash believes that the right-hander will require a stay on the IL due to the injury, the skipper is optimistic that Archer could only need to miss one start. Cash thinks that the injury could just be tendinitis and said that the issue isn't anything too serious.