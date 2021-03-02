Archer's velocity and slider both were where the Rays expected when the right-hander faced live hitters Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

There are plenty of eyes on the veteran in the nascent days of his return to the Rays, as Archer missed all of last season for the Pirates following surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. Archer reported having added muscle this offseason and feeling back to full health overall, and manager Kevin Cash noted he'd likely have the 32-year-old throw one more session against live hitters before making his Grapefruit League debut.