Archer impressed with his performance in a simulated game Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "(Pitching coach Kyle Snyder) is really excited about the shape to the slider," manager Kevin Cash said. "It's as good as we've seen it, and we've seen it really good in the past. So that's encouraging."

Archer has been ramping up well thus far after missing all of last season with the Pirates due to surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. Once thought to have the talent of a legitimate staff ace, Archer has never quite been able to live up to that expectation over a full season; however, he's only being counted on as a No. 4 starter as he begins his second tour of duty in Tampa Bay, and early returns are positive. Topkin notes Archer's next step is likely his Grapefruit League debut, potentially Friday against the Red Sox.