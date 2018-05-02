Rays' Chris Archer: Loses despite quality start

Archer (2-2) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk across six innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Tigers. He struck out six.

Archer scattered baserunners for the most part, giving up single runs in the third and fifth innings en route to his second quality start of the season. He pitched well enough to win, but Matthew Boyd twirled a gem of his own on the other end and sunk him to his second loss. Archer was less than impressive over his first four outings, but he's gone at least six innings while allowing exactly two earned runs in two of his last three outings to lower his bloated ERA to 6.05. Somewhat concerningly, Archer has allowed 22 hits over his last 18 innings, and his 9.8 K/9 is his lowest since 2014.