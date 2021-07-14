Archer (forearm) fired 1.1 scoreless innings for the FCL Rays on Monday against the FCL Red Sox, allowing a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout.

The hard-throwing right-hander got his first taste of game action since April 10 and generated reasonably favorable results without any physical setbacks. This could well have been Archer's only rehab outing at the FCL level, as the team's official site had previously reported that the veteran would very likely move on to Triple-A Durham after easing into the process with the Florida Complex League affiliate.