Rays' Chris Archer: Making spring debut Saturday

Archer will make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Trade winds have been swirling around Archer throughout the offseason, but he appears poised to stick with the Rays to begin the upcoming campaign. That sentiment was essentially supported by general manager Erik Neander, who said last week shortly after a string of Tampa Bay trades that it's "extremely unlikely" that the team continues dealing away core contributors, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The Rays could revisit dealing away Archer should they be out of contention for a playoff spot as the trade deadline approaches, but no matter which uniform he wears throughout 2018, the right-hander will likely find himself among the league leaders in strikeouts if health prevails.