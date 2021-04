Archer (forearm) is expected to play catch within the next few days and may not be in for a long stay on the injured list, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Archer made just a pair of appearances this season before exiting his Saturday start due to forearm tightness. Forearm issues are sometimes the first sign of a very serious injury for a pitcher, but it looks as though that isn't the case with this particularly problem.