Rays' Chris Archer: Mixed outing in no-decision
Archer lasted 4.1 innings Saturday, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out seven. He didn't factor into the decision during Tampa Bay's blowout win.
The Rays delivered a deluge of runs in the later innings that locked up a victory long after Archer had exited. The erratic righty failed to finish five innings for the second straight assignment, laboring with just 59 strikes on 93 pitches. On the bright side, he induced 16 swinging strikes, allowing him to supplement his line via the K's column. This was also just his second start since returning from a stint on the disabled list due to an abdominal strain, so perhaps he's rusty. Archer will carry a 4.29 ERA into the second half yet still has hope for a notable turnaround if his 8.9 K/9 and 3.2 BB/9 can push him more toward his 3.79 FIP.
More News
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Struggles in return from injury•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Activated ahead of Monday's start•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Will return from DL on Monday•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Could rejoin rotation Monday•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Rehab start coming Wednesday•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Tosses simulated game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...