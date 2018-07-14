Rays' Chris Archer: Mixed outing in no-decision

Archer lasted 4.1 innings Saturday, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out seven. He didn't factor into the decision during Tampa Bay's blowout win.

The Rays delivered a deluge of runs in the later innings that locked up a victory long after Archer had exited. The erratic righty failed to finish five innings for the second straight assignment, laboring with just 59 strikes on 93 pitches. On the bright side, he induced 16 swinging strikes, allowing him to supplement his line via the K's column. This was also just his second start since returning from a stint on the disabled list due to an abdominal strain, so perhaps he's rusty. Archer will carry a 4.29 ERA into the second half yet still has hope for a notable turnaround if his 8.9 K/9 and 3.2 BB/9 can push him more toward his 3.79 FIP.