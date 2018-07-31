Rays' Chris Archer: Multiple trade possibilities in play

The Rays requested final offers Monday night from teams seeking to trade for Archer, and there appears to be interest from at least 10 clubs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Archer offers an enticing mix of an electric right arm and a stable contract situation, as he's under team control until 2021 at approximately $8 million per season, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. That takes him out of short-term rental territory, and at 29 years of age, he's certainly still young enough to play out the remaining three seasons of his deal at a high level. The Rays are believed to be asking for two young players that are either already at the big-league level or that qualify as above-average Triple-A prospects, with a particular interest in a promising catcher or outfielder. Topkin reports that the Braves, Dodgers and Yankees are believed to be three contending teams leading the pursuit, while the Cardinals, Padres, Athletics, Brewers, Cubs, Phillies and Pirates round out the list of known interested parties.