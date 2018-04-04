Rays' Chris Archer: Next start comes against White Sox

Archer's next scheduled start will be against the White Sox on Monday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Archer recently took the mound versus the Yankees on Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight batters over five innings. The 29-year-old hasn't factored into either decision during his first two starts of the season, and instead of facing Boston for the second time in 2018, manager Kevin Cash decided to throw another "bullpen game" Sunday for the series finale.