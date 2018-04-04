Rays' Chris Archer: Next start comes against White Sox
Archer's next scheduled start will be against the White Sox on Monday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Archer recently took the mound versus the Yankees on Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight batters over five innings. The 29-year-old hasn't factored into either decision during his first two starts of the season, and instead of facing Boston for the second time in 2018, manager Kevin Cash decided to throw another "bullpen game" Sunday for the series finale.
More News
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...