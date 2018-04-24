Rays' Chris Archer: Next start moved to Thursday
Archer's next scheduled start has been moved to Thursday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Archer had been scheduled to start Wednesday's game against Baltimore. Although Archer will still face the Orioles, he'll have an extra day to rest with Tampa Bay bumping their rotation back a day following the postponement of Tuesday's game.
