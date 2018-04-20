Rays' Chris Archer: No concern with early struggles

Archer, who'll start Friday night's game against the Twins, isn't a subject of concern for manager Kevin Cash despite sporting a 7.84 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over his first four starts, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

The same goes for Archer himself, who states that he's already "flushed" his disastrous outing against the Phillies last time out. The hard-throwing right-hander allowed seven earned runs over four innings in that start, but he commented that he felt much better over his last pair of frames and felt he was actually "getting into a groove" following a forgettable second inning. Meanwhile, Cash feels that there's isn't anything amiss physically or mechanically with his staff ace despite his struggles, and he also brushed off talk that Archer should resort to mixing more changeups into his repertoire. "I don't agree with that," Cash said. "He's a fastball-slider pitcher. He can use it as he wants. But I certainly don't agree with the fact that the changeup needs to be in place of his fastball or slider. And he doesn't either."