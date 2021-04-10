Archer (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Archer suffered a right forearm injury during Saturday's start against the Yankees that forced him to be removed in the third inning. However, manager Kevin Cash said that Archer's injury isn't anything too serious and was optimistic that the right-hander would only be forced to miss one start. Brent Honeywell was recalled by the Rays in a corresponding move and will serve as the opener for Sunday's series finale against the Yankees.