Rays' Chris Archer: Picks up first win of season

Archer (1-0) gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out eight batters over 5.2 innings in Monday's 5-4 victory over the White Sox.

For the second consecutive game, Archer struck out eight batters in less than six innings of work. Although the righty managed to earn his first win of the season, home runs remained an issue for Archer, as he gave up a two-run shot to Nicky Delmonico in the fifth inning. Over three games (16.2 innings) Archer has now surrendered three home runs. His next start projects to be Saturday when the Rays host the Phillies.