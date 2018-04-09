Rays' Chris Archer: Picks up first win of season
Archer (1-0) gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out eight batters over 5.2 innings in Monday's 5-4 victory over the White Sox.
For the second consecutive game, Archer struck out eight batters in less than six innings of work. Although the righty managed to earn his first win of the season, home runs remained an issue for Archer, as he gave up a two-run shot to Nicky Delmonico in the fifth inning. Over three games (16.2 innings) Archer has now surrendered three home runs. His next start projects to be Saturday when the Rays host the Phillies.
More News
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...