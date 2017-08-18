Rays' Chris Archer: Piles up 10 strikeouts in no-decision
Archer allowed three runs on five hits while striking out 10 batters during Thursday's loss to Toronto. He didn't factor into the decision.
Despite allowing only 20 earned runs through his past eight starts, Archer has collected just a single win. He's up to an 11.2 K/9 for the season, and his 3.84 ERA and 1.22 WHIP are also strong marks, but he's been unlucky in the wins column with just eight victories for the campaign. Archer lines up to make his next start against the Blue Jays again, but this game will be at Tropicana Field.
More News
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...