Rays' Chris Archer: Piles up 10 strikeouts in no-decision

Archer allowed three runs on five hits while striking out 10 batters during Thursday's loss to Toronto. He didn't factor into the decision.

Despite allowing only 20 earned runs through his past eight starts, Archer has collected just a single win. He's up to an 11.2 K/9 for the season, and his 3.84 ERA and 1.22 WHIP are also strong marks, but he's been unlucky in the wins column with just eight victories for the campaign. Archer lines up to make his next start against the Blue Jays again, but this game will be at Tropicana Field.