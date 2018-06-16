Rays' Chris Archer: Plays catch Friday
Archer (abdomen) played catch at Tropicana Field with teammate Jake Faria (oblique) Friday and reported feeling good, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's a modest but positive step for Archer, who won't test himself off a mound again until the recent soreness he experienced after a bullpen session has completely abated. Archer's potential timeline for activation remains highly murky at present as a result of his limitations, but he'll continue throwing from flat ground at a minimum in order to keep his arm conditioned.
