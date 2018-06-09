Rays' Chris Archer: Plays catch on back-to-back days

Archer (abdomen) played catch both Thursday and Friday and is set for a side session Saturday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "If that goes good, on Tuesday we'll most likely set up some kind of [simulated] game, live [batting practice] for him to get some up-down work," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "It's tough to get too far advanced on Arch. We have to see how he responds after every box he checks."

Cash added that he's hopeful of Archer being able to avoid a rehab assignment. The right-hander's level of activity thus far is encouraging, and if he can emerge from three consecutive days of work without setbacks, he may well be on his way to a just a minimum stay on the disabled list.