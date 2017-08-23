Rays' Chris Archer: Posts second straight 10-strikeout start
Archer (9-7) picked up the win after striking out 10 while allowing three runs -- one earned -- on four hits and a walk over six innings against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
A passed ball by Wilson Ramos on a fifth-inning strikeout led to a pair of unearned runs on Archer's ledger, but he got just enough support to hold on for the win despite a couple late runs allowed by Tampa's bullpen. Archer has now whiffed 10 in two straight starts (both against Toronto) and accumulated double-digit strikeouts nine times this season, contributing to his lofty total of 217 in 172.1 innings. The ERA and WHIP are still a bit too high for him to join the ranks of the game's elite pitchers, but only Chris Sale and Max Scherzer have more strikeouts this year.
