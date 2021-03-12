Archer said Friday that he has no doubts that he'll be ready to go when the regular season begins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Archer is working his way back from thoracic outlet surgery, one of the riskiest surgeries for a pitcher to undergo. Reports have been good this spring, though, and he retired all four batters he faced in his spring debut Friday against Boston, so his optimism seems fairly well-founded. He may only throw four or five innings to start the year, though that would hardly make him unique among Rays pitchers.