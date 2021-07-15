Archer (forearm) will make another rehab appearance Sunday for Triple-A Durham, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Archer made just two big-league appearances this season before being shut down in mid-April with a forearm injury. He made one brief rehab appearance for the Rays' complex league team, tossing 1.1 innings, and he'll now be set for a presumably longer outing at a much higher level. Given the length of his absence, he could need multiple more rehab starts before he's deemed ready to go, though the Rays could also have him work in shorter stints at the big-league level while he finishes stretching out.