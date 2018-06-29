Rays' Chris Archer: Rehab start coming Wednesday

Archer (abdomen) will throw four innings in a rehab start Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

If all goes well after that rehab start, Archer may be ready to come off the disabled list. Assuming he gets a full four days of rest following the rehab appearance, he'd be on track to return June 9 against the Tigers.

