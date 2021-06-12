Archer (forearm) threw 10 pitches off a mound Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Recovery from thoracic outlet surgery was supposed to be the primary concern for Archer this season, but he wound up making just two appearances before being shut down with an entirely separate issue to his forearm. He's making progress again after a brief setback in late May and is expected to advance to live batting practice in late June or early July. That seemingly means he won't return to the active roster before the All-Star break, however.