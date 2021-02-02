Archer (shoulder) signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Rays on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The veteran righty is set to return to the place where he first made his name. He recorded a 3.69 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over parts of seven seasons as a Ray. Things didn't go nearly as well for him over a year and a half in Pittsburgh since then, as he struggled to a mediocre 4.92 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. He missed all of 2020 due to thoracic outlet surgery, a procedure which has derailed the careers of many pitchers. Exactly what he has left in the tank heading into his age-32 season is something of a mystery, but the Rays have a well-earned reputation for getting the most out of their pitchers, so it's certainly possible he could have a bounceback campaign.