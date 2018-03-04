Rays' Chris Archer: Rocky outing Saturday

Archer started Saturday's 7-4 Grapefruit League win over the Tigers and allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks over 1.1 innings. He also recorded a strikeout.

Archer surrendered a two-run home run to Nick Castellanos after issuing a two-out walk in the first, which served to sully his final line. The hard-throwing right-hander had looked much more efficient against the Blue Jays in his spring training debut last Monday, firing a pair of scoreless innings in which he'd allowed only one hit. Despite getting touched up Saturday, Archer walked away pleased with some aspects of his outing, as per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, as he was able to stick to a plan of exclusively throwing fastballs and changeups while staying away from his slider, which he's normally relied on as a bail-out pitch. He'll look to put together a better all-around performance while increasing his pitch count in his next start, which should transpire in the latter part of the coming week.