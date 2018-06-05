Rays' Chris Archer: Sees doctor Monday
Archer (groin) was slated to visit with core muscle specialist Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
An update on the outcome of the evaluation may be available Tuesday, at which point Archer's chances of taking the mound for his next scheduled start against the Mariners would also presumably become clearer. The right-hander's early exit from a start versus Seattle last Saturday due to groin tightness was cause for alarm, especially considering how integral the core muscles are to the effectiveness of a power pitcher such as Archer.
